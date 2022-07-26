US Border Patrol agents at Ysleta Station rescue 2 migrants from canal

CANAL RESCUE! Phenomenal job by #Ysleta Station agents for their quick actions in rescuing 2 migrants, from Ecuador & Brazil, who entered the U.S. illegally & jumped into the canal. The migrants were swept away by the current but agents responded & were able to pull them out! pic.twitter.com/JCdN9ce2Uc — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) July 26, 2022

EL PASO, Texas --

U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez, praised the agents for their quick actions. Chavez said the migrants entered the U.S. Illegally and jumped into the canal.

Agents were able to pull them out safely after they were swept away by the current.