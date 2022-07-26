Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:27 PM

US Border Patrol agents at Ysleta Station rescue 2 migrants from canal

U.S. Border Patrol
072622 ysleta water rescue photo courtesy Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas --

U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez, praised the agents for their quick actions. Chavez said the migrants entered the U.S. Illegally and jumped into the canal.

Agents were able to pull them out safely after they were swept away by the current.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content