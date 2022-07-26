Uvalde school district suspends Robb Elementary School principal

Mandy Gutierrez, The Robb Elementary School principal at the time of the Uvalde school shooting was placed on administrative leave with pay on Monday, Gutierrez’s attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, confirmed this to CNN.

The Texas House report released earlier this month found that Gutierrez and her assistant knew about a problem with the lock to room 111 — the classroom where the gunman entered — but found that no work order was ever placed for repairs.

The report also found that, while an alert was sent to teachers and faculty that day, not all teachers received it due to poor wireless internet signal and the fact that many teachers didn’t have their phones on them at the time.

The report also shows Gutierrez never attempted to communicate the lockdown over the school’s intercom system.

She is the second district employee placed on leave following the May 24 shooting that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.