New Mexico District Attorney working to expunge 312 cannabis-related offenses

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico-- District Attorney for the Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County, Gerald Byers, and his office are working on the expungement of 312 cannabis offenses. They plan to do so under the Cannabis Regulation Act.

Some of the offenses under review in Doña Ana County date back to 1997.

The expungement petition will only work in matters related to cannabis. If an individual has cannabis-related offenses combined with other criminal charges, only those involving cannabis may be removed.

“Mitigation efforts are currently underway, I am reviewing each case individually and at our current pace anticipate being on track by week’s end. However, by way of explanation, I will simply say that the myth that 'the state' is a well of endless resources and can, therefore 'do all things' is highly overrated," said District Attorney Byers.

