The Jackie Robinson Museum focuses on Civil Rights and Baseball

One of the most iconic players in major league baseball history is getting a museum honoring his legacy.

The Jackie Robinson museum opened in New York City Tuesday. His 100-year-old widow, Rachel, had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

Special guests attending the highly anticipated ribbon-cutting included Jackie’s children David and Sharon, along with the President & CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Della Britton; New York City mayor Eric Adams; tennis legend Billie Jean King; former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia; and movie director Spike Lee.

In 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier by joining the Brooklyn Dodgers and becoming the first African American to play for a Major League Baseball team. The nearly 9,000 square-foot pays tribute to his miraculous career and his role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Inside, visitors can see more than 4,500 artifacts including old jerseys, banners, photos, and awards. There are also interactive screens which tell the story of his personal life, career, and philanthropic endeavors. It also features 40,000 historical images.

The museum strives to achieve Rachel Robinson’s goal to inspire future generations to be the next group of leaders in the fight for social justice.

The museum officially opens to the public on September 5th.