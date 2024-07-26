TXDOT Closures: Week of July 29

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TXDOT's Jennifer Wright sat down with us on ABC-7 at 4 to talk about repaving projects in the Borderland, and closures you can expect for the week of July 29.

I-10 Mill and Inlay on the west side has daily lane closures in various locations next week to work on placing dynamic message signs, CCTV, and road signs between Sunland Park drive and North Mesa street.

Watch for the eastbound closure of exit 13, Sunland Park drive from the CD lanes on Monday only.

For the rest of our closures you can click here.