Carolina Hurricanes re-sign D Ethan Bear to 1-year contract

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract. The team announced the deal Thursday, which marked exactly one year since the Hurricanes acquired Bear in a trade with Edmonton. Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games last season and struggled to find much of a rhythm after a bout with COVID-19 in late November. He was a healthy scratch for all 14 of Carolina’s playoff games. The 25-year-old Bear was a restricted free agent who had filed for arbitration, with a hearing set for August.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.