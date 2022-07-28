Schumer rallies Democrats after surprise deal with Manchin
By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told fellow Senate Democrats they now have an opportunity to achieve two “hugely important” priorities on health care and climate change after the deal he struck with Sen. Joe Manchin. Schumer spoke Thursday during a closed-door meeting of Democrats. His comments were relayed by a Democrat inside the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it. An expansive agreement that had eluded them for months. The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections. Republicans are staunchly opposed to the legislation.