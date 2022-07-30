Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday.

Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172 alameda avenue.

Live Active El Paso will also be giving away backpacks and school supplies today.

It started at 8 a.m. But will be going on until 10 a.m., Saturday. At Marty Robbins Park located at 11600 Vista Del Sol Drive.

It is part of their 3k walk/run series-- which means in order to receive a free backpack, visitors must walk or run around the park at least one time. Backpacks will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also, Operation H.O.P.E will giving away 700 backpacks filled with school supplies..

Starting at 10 a.m.to noon at 11201 Armour Drive

The event will include special appearances by Tony the Tiger, a Michael Jackson impersonator and even some superheroes.