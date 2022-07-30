Woman special agents in the FBI 50 years later

EL PASO, Texas -- In July of 1972, the FBI started allowing woman to become special agents. Fifty years later, thousands of women are filing the jobs and the FBI is looking for more.

ABC-7 spoke with four women with very different backgrounds and skills. All of them are special agents in the FBI and shared their stories.

Former Special agent Jeanette Harper is now a public relations specialist for the bureau, and is helping recruit the next generation. She says so many women come from different backgrounds.

"We want you to come with those experiences you learned in your previous career. We don't want you straight out of college. You don't know enough yet," Harper explained.

Only 20 percent of the agent workforce is female, and the department is looking for more to fill roles.

Prospective agents must be U.S. citizens between 23 and 36-years-old, with a bachelor's degree from a four-year college. You must also have a valid driver's license, and pass a background check. You must also have worked two years as a professional.