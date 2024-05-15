Lockdown lifted at Austin High School in Central El Paso after threat

Update: El Paso ISD sent out the following statement:

"Normal operations have resumed at Austin High School after a Lockdown protocol was enacted Wednesday morning. The Lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution while local law enforcement investigated an anonymous threat against the campus. El Paso ISD Police Services maintained contact with local law enforcement and first response agencies throughout the incident, which has since concluded. As a precaution, El Paso ISD Police Services officers will maintain a presence on the campus throughout the day."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A secure protocol at Austin High School in Central El Paso has been lifted. The protocol was put in place Wednesday morning.

The school notified parents of the situation. This all happened before 10:50 AM Wednesday.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about what prompted officials to initiate and then lift the protocol. Stand by for more detials.