8 injured in car crash on I-10 East and Juárez exit

EL PASO, Texas -- Emergency reports show eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 east and the Juárez exit Sunday evening.

Preliminary reports show three people had life-threatening injuries and the other five had minor injuries. All eight were transported to a local hospital.

Crews on the scene say two lanes are closed, but one lane is open as first responders investigate.

This crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night, fire dispatch said.