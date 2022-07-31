Skip to Content
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

Diedra Pratt

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey.

Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally.

“El Paso has a wealth of producers here that provide food services so we shop here local and we support our community," Pratt said.

Opening during the pandemic, Prat told ABC-7 that advice from the Health Department helped tremendously.

Pratt explained she learned to cook from her family that is from Alabama saying, “This is really more like a dedication to my family members who are no longer here.” 

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

