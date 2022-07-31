Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 11:46 AM

Albuquerque council looking to protect homeless from floods

MGN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council is expected to introduce a proposal Monday to protect the homeless from rushing floodwaters.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the proposal will give the city authority to remove people from arroyos, hopefully preventing unnecessary rescues.

The proposal would give the city authority to cite people for camping or otherwise hanging around in ditches and arroyos.

“The city’s having a big conversation about homelessness and camping across the city, about where it should be, where it should not be allowed,” council member Pat Davis told KOB. “But everyone agrees that these the number of these swift water rescues we’re seeing, particularly for homeless folks that have been swept up in these flash floods, is increasing and that’s dangerous for them (and) it’s dangerous for our firefighters.”

The proposal is one of several in the past year to tackle the homelessness crisis in Albuquerque.

“We’re literally looking place by place, block by block, park by park, to figure out what works and what doesn’t,” Davis said.

Article Topic Follows: AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content