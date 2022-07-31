Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, José Berríos pitched seven innings to win his third straight decision, and the Blue Jays beat error-prone Detroit 4-1 for Toronto’s 12th win in 15 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles as the Blue Jays took three of four from the Tigers. Detroit is 4-7 since the All-Star break. Berríos allowed three hits, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Tigers shortstop Javier Báez. Chapman opened the scoring when he connected off Tigers right-hander Garrett Hill in the second inning, his 20th of the season and fourth this series.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.