Film industry brings in $855M to New Mexico in fiscal 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Fiscal 2022 has been a record setting year for movies and TV shows shot around New Mexico.

Officials with the New Mexico Film Office said the film industry brought in $855 million this year — about $200 million more than last year — and involved a record 109 different productions.

Among the popular movies and TV shows shot in New Mexico are AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Focus Film “Vengeance.”

“Fiscal year 2022 was a pretty great year. I feel like that is an understatement,” Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office, told Albuquerque TV station KOB. “We smashed all previous records for film and television spend in New Mexico.”

Netflix is planning a 300-acre studio expansion in New Mexico and NBC Universal has also opened a production facility in Albuquerque.

“We only see strong, steady growth ahead for New Mexico,” Dodson said.