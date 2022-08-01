Kimberly Palmer: 5 ways to feel richer (even if you’re not)

With high inflation and economic uncertainty, it’s easy to feel stressed out about money. But financial experts say by making steady progress toward your financial goals and aligning your spending with your values, you can feel richer regardless of how much money you actually have in your bank account. Those goals can include starting a savings account, taking a vacation, or something unique to you. Avoiding comparisons with others, saving more, paying off debt and celebrating your progress along the way. however incremental, can also help cultivate feelings of financial well-being, even amid economic stress.

