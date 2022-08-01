World Cup winner Fàbregas joins Italian 2nd-tier Como

COMO, Italy (AP) — Former world and European champion Cesc Fàbregas has joined Italian second-division club Como. Fàbregas has signed a two-year contract. He won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 as well as two European Championships. Como finished 13th in its first season back in Serie B last campaign and last played in Italy’s top flight almost 20 years ago. The 35-year-old midfielder arrives on a free transfer after his contract with French league club Monaco expired in June. He has also played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea and won a slew of trophies in a glittering career.

