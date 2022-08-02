Jonathan Lucroy retiring as Brewers plan to honor him

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game. The Milwaukee Brewers say Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016. Lucroy, 36, hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year. He became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.