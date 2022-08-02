Send us your funny pet videos

The Humane Society Telethon is nearly upon us! It's a time to showcase four-legged friends who are looking for a new home, raise much-needed funds for the Humane Society and its programs, and showcase just how much our pets mean to us. What better way, than to share videos and photos? Go to kvia.com/share and get your dog or cat their 5 seconds of fame. Here, ABC 7's Hillary Floren introduces us to a few funny, talented and downright sleepy pets she found.

