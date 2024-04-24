Borderland TikTok influencer speaks out amid threat to TikTok’s future

A local TikTok influencer Brain Gil, known as ElBrianKaoz, with over 150,000 followers, discussed his concerns about a potential ban on the platform.

ElBrianKaoz, renowned for his dancing videos, began building his TikTok presence three years ago.

He emphasized the significant effort invested in his content and highlighted TikTok as a source of income.

President Biden recently signed a bill that could lead to the banning of TikTok unless it's sold within a year.

The legislation grants TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, nine months to sell the platform or face a nationwide prohibition in the United States.

The president has the authority to extend this timeline by 90 days, contingent on demonstrating progress towards divestiture.