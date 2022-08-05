Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M’s

SEATTLE (AP) — Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning. Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning. It was the first matchup between the teams since their wild brawl on June 26 that resulted in multiple suspensions and a couple of injuries.

