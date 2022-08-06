Hockey Canada board chair resigns amid scandal fallout

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as the chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams. Hockey Canada announced his resignation in a statement Saturday. Brind’Amour was elected board chair in 2018. He said in the statement that “immediate action” is necessary for Hockey Canada to make the changes it needs to make. The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team.

