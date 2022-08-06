Police looking for car involved in road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are looking for any information that will help identify the suspects who were involved in a road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized.

Police say they are looking for the driver and passenger of a blue Honda Civic, pictured at the top of this story. Investigators say the car traveled alongside a pickup truck Friday evening and the passenger of the car pointed a gun at the truck and fired at least one shot. The altercation appears to have stemmed from road rage.

A 3-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire and had to be airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso in serious condition. Las Cruces police say the child is in stable condition Saturday.

The Honda Civic was last seen driving west on Amador Ave. Police say the car has a temporary, or dealer's, tag. The driver is described as a Hispanic woman with dark hair, and the passenger is described as Hispanic with a light complexion.

LCPD looking for this blue Honda Civic involved in road-rage shooting that hospitalized 3-year-old girl

Police say the owner of the car may be trying to hide it in a garage or under a tarp. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides useful information that leads to finding these suspects.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man believed to be responsible for this shooting, or the possible location of the blue Honda Civic, is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.