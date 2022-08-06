Wu, Im tied at storm-delayed Wyndham and face long Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour had its largest number of players make the cut since it went to top 65 and ties this weekend at the Wyndham Championship. With 86 players on the course and storms in the area, that meant the third round didn’t finish on Saturday. And now players face a marathon Sunday for the final PGA Tour event of the regular season. Brandon Wu at least ended on a good note. He holed out from the fairway for an eagle. That sent Wu to 12-under par and tied for the lead with Sungjae Im. They still have seven holes to finish Sunday morning and then the final round.

