New Jersey man sentenced to five years in prison over GoFundMe scheme

A New Jersey man who was part of a scheme to defraud GoFundMe donors has been sentenced to five years in prison Friday.

43-year-old Mark D'Amico along with his girlfriend Katelyn McClure took more than $400,000 from a fake cause they created, according to police.

The scheme involved a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr., who was said to have given his last 20 dollars to help his girlfriend with gas.

Instead of charity, the money raised was spent on a new BMW, gambling trips to Las Vegas and Louis Vuitton handbags.

$75,000 went to Bobbitt, who later sued D'Amico and McClure, exposing the scheme.

In April, D'Amico was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, both his state and federal sentences will run concurrently.