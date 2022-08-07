Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 8:30 PM

Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in

Suspect in road rage incident identified as Estevan Miguel Jimenez
Doña Ana County Detention Center
Suspect in road rage incident identified as Estevan Miguel Jimenez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire.

24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage altercation with the driver of a black pickup truck. The shooting happened near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive.

Jimenez is suspected of pointing a firearm and shooting at least one round at the pickup truck.

Gunfire struck a 3-year-old child who was a backseat passenger. She was airlifted to UMC in El Paso.

The victim continues to recover from her injuries.

Jimenez is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Officials also learned the identity of the driver of the Honda Civic during the incident, but no charges have been filed against the driver.

Jimenez also acknowledged his involvement in the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content