Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading Hader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Virtually nothing has gone right for the Milwaukee Brewers in thee week since they traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The Brewers owned a three-game lead in the NL Central when they sent Hader to the San Diego Padres. They’re 1-5 since and trail the streaking St. Louis Cardinals by two games. If the season ended Monday, the Brewers would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Manager Craig Counsell and outfielder Hunter Renfroe believe the team can overcome the current struggle, especially in the bullpen.

