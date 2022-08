MANSFIELD, Ohio --

The Choco Taco may get a second life. Klondike says that outpouring of support the product has made them reconsider long term plans for the treat.

A few weeks ago the ice cream-novelty maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued. Klondike's announcement upset many on Twitter.

Klondike in statement says a plan to bring the desert item back is in the works although "it may take some time."