EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died.

Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post.

Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank.

Rogers donated to various projects, charities and organizations in El Paso and was an El Paso Inc. nominee for El Pasoan of the Year in 2021.