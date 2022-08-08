Elvis Presley items up for auction

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --

Elvis Presley fans know the King loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings. For years, much of it has been considered lost.

After a ten year search, some of those pieces have been found. A California auction house tracked down dozens of Elvis Presley's jewels that he gifted to his manager.

The jewels will join other Elvis memorabilia. Many items are going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Priscilla Presley, Elvis' ex-wife is helping curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.