today at 7:55 AM
‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger Mosley dead at 83

Actor Roger Mosley is dead at age 83 according to his daughter, Ch-a Mosley.

He was best known for playing Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 80s show, "Magnum P.I." He was also Coach Ricketts on "Hangin' with Mister Cooper."

Mosley died surrounded by family after being injured in a car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, his daughter said Saturday on Facebook. No further details about the crash were available.

