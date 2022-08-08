Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at east El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas -- A man who was taken into custody by officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church Sunday has been identified as 44-year-old Eastside El Paso resident Efren Castaneda.

Police said the victim, 47-year-old Eastside El Paso resident Fabian Corona, went to greet Castaneda when he heard Castaneda call his name from near a hallway leading to the restrooms.

Investigators say Castaneda pushed Corona and pinned him against the wall, where he revealed a weapon and threatened Corona.

Corona managed to walk away and called police.

Upon arrival, police say they found Castaneda sitting near the back of the church, where they arrested him.

Castaneda was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Judge Sara Priddy set Castaneda's bond at $25,000.