ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 51-year-old man is charged with killing 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque, suspected in 2 other slayings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.