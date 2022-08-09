August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

Ohio governor Mike DeWine is a big fan of Dolly Parton and her philanthropy, so much so, that he's giving the country music legend her own special day in the state.

DeWine has declared August 9th "Honorary Dolly Parton Day."

A news release from the governor's office says the singer/songwriter and actor will be visiting Columbus Tuesday. She will help the city celebrate early literacy and the success of her imagination library of Ohio.

Parton's imagination library mails more than 327-thousand young children in Ohio a free book every month.

The iconic performer has won 11 Grammy awards, is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame this year.

She also owns and runs Dollywood and several theme parks in the Tennessee mountains.