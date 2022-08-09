Skip to Content
Bitcoin ATMs are popping up across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - These kiosks can help you buy whole or part of a bitcoin. It works similar to a regular ATM, where you can transfer real money into your digital wallet to make your virtual purchases.

Unlike regular ATMs, these Bitcoin ATMs do not dispense cash for anyone to take with them. Rather, they allow transactions into digital wallets, often in the form of a QR code, according to Investopedia.com

Locally, these machines can be found at several gas stations across El Paso, most located in Central and West El Paso. They are usually found at gas stations and convenience stores.

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity over the last few years, along with heavy support from celebrities like Elon Musk. Even some sports stars, like 2021 #1 overall pick in the NFL Trevor Lawrence, choose to take his rookie signing bonus in crypto.

As of August 9th, the price of a singular bitcoin is $23,125.90.

Samuel Harasimowicz

