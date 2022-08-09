John Lennon’s Scathing Letter to Paul McCartney From 1971 Is Up for Auction

You can be the lucky owner of a heated letter John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney, but it will cost you.

The highest bid right now is $33,000 and the auction house says it's expected to go for up to $40,000.

The letter is a so-called scathing reply to Paul McCartney's published interview in the November 1971 issue of Melody Maker. In it, Paul shared his thoughts on John and Yoko Ono, the dissolution of The Beatles' business partnership and more.

The three-page typewritten letter ends with saying he had, "no hard feelings".

Lennon and McCartney had ups and downs throughout the years, chronicled throughout many interviews. Despite previous disagreements, the two were able to make peace before Lennon was shot and killed on December 8th 1980.

The letter is available for bidding until August 19th at 7pm local time.