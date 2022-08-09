LeBron James school student treated to VIP access by NASCAR

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear with one of the students at the school in Akron, Ohio. Sixth-grader James Bromsey III was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR’s race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. It was a fitting way to celebrate a student. His father, James Bromsey II, died four years ago. He told family and friends that his son would be in the Akron Soap Box Derby, and he participated in the event in June.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.