Man says he didn’t know girl was in truck he fired at, court documents show

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man accused of shooting a girl in the leg during a road rage incident told police he didn't know anyone other than the driver was in a truck, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

Evetvan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in Sunday following the Friday incident.

According to the documents, Jimenez's girlfriend was driving when the two were cut off by the truck. Jimenez told police they followed the truck, confronted the driver, then shot at the truck.

The three-year-old girl was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Jimenez told investigators he got rid of the gun used in the shooting.

Jimenez is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.  

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

