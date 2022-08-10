Bounce castles and wind can be a dangerous combination, according to UTEP study

EL PASO, Texas - A UTEP Professor, along with researchers from the University of Georgia, are diving into the dangers of bounce castles and strong winds.

At least 479 people have been injured, and 28 died in bounce house accidents worldwide due to weather events since 2000, according to the study, which was co-authored by Thomas E. Gill, Ph.D., professor of environmental science at UTEP.

Gill's interest and concern in the subject began over a decade ago when he saw a story on the news about a dust devil picking up a bounce castle with three children inside, sending it flying over several houses and then crashing, injuring all the children.

The study was recently published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, and the research was led by John Knox, Ph.D. professor of geography at the University of Georgia.