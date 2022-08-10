Skip to Content
Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media.

This store location first opened in 1972.

Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything."

Back in July, the store announced it was closing. Officials said they had to make the difficult decision to downsize the business from three locations to two.

Food City in El Paso is a family-owned business.

The other two locations that will remain open include: 7444 Gateway East/Hunter and 3200 Alameda.

