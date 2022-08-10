“Zay, did I shoot you?”: Documents reveal man shot while driving by backseat passenger after mansion party

EL PASO, Texas -- A man driving a car was shot by a backseat passenger after leaving a mansion party, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Investigators say a witness inside the car described how two men in the back seat were shooting a small handgun into the air from outside the window.

At one point, the witness told investigators he heard a loud gunshot, then heard Isaac Carlos ask the driver, "Zay did I shoot you?"

The witness says he looked at the driver, who immediately slumped over unconscious while still driving.

Carlos was arrested Monday and charged with the shooting death of 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was dropped off at the Hospitals of Providence East Campus Sunday morning at 5:11 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m.

Investigators say, Carlos, the witness, another man and a juvenile female fled the scene shortly after dropping off Rodriguez.