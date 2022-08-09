Skip to Content
Man charged in shooting death of 21-year-old at “Mansion” party

ISAAC CARLOS
EL PASO, Texas -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the death of 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez over the weekend.

Isaac Carlos was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say Carlos was with Rodriguez at a "mansion party" at 5081 Fort Defiance in Homestead Meadows North.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the 3700 block of N. Zaragoza.

ABC-7 happened upon a vigil at Album Park Monday night in Cisqo's honor. That same day, police issued an urgent warning about the dangers of "house" parties promoted through social media.

The Sheriff's Office says it's responded to several incidents at 5081 Fort Defiance in the past few months.

Officials say in 2022 alone, over 20 incidents have occurred or are related to 5081 Fort Defiance.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

