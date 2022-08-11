Attorneys of convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez file motion for new trial

EL PASO, Texas -- Convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez is asking for a new trial.

Marquez was convicted on June 23, 2022, of the killing of Erika Gaytan, 29. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

In a motion filed by his attorneys exactly a month after his conviction, Marquez is asking the court to consider his request for a new trial based on two points: he claims there was insufficient evidence to prove he intentionally and knowingly killed Gaytan, and there were improper deliberations by the jury.

Marquez says the jury used information that wasn't presented in the trial as evidence in their deliberations.

Neither the district attorney's office nor the court has filed a response to the motion.

Ricardo Marquez 20220d01247 Amended Motion for New Trial by David Gonzalez on Scribd