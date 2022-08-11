SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant, multiple people injured

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash in west El Paso involving several migrants. It happened around 7 a.m. at the Como's Italian Restaurant on Mesa and Waymore on Thursday.

An El Paso Police spokesman said officers were trying to pull a vehicle over near Executive Center Blvd.

The driver lost control of an SUV, crashing straight into the restaurant. Police say the driver fled the scene on foot. Police were able to stop him and arrest him.

Five people were taking to the hospital, one was sent with serious injuries. All five are not U.S. citizens, according to police.

The driver is facing several charges including evading arrest, fleeing on foot, and human smuggling.

Special traffic investigators are on the scene. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.