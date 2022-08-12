Houston ISD approves $2M funding for more guns and shields for district police

The Houston Independent School District has approved $2 million dollars in funding to buy more guns, shields, and ammunition for district police.

The motion passed in a six to three vote.

It comes after the Superintendent said the district was not prepared for an active shooter and after many parents expressed concern following the Uvalde School Shooting.

The Police Chief said they will enact strict policies and procedures to make sure the rifles are brought out only during an active shooter event or actual emergency.

In addition to working to equip their police officers, HISD said they have altered perimeter fences on campuses and beefed up their security camera system. They are also in the process of doing exterior door checks, which will be done weekly throughout the school year.