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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, sunny, dry, calm

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:33 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be a great weather day! Conditions will remain calm as temps trend near average.

We woke to temperatures this morning in the 60s. We will begin our warmup today tracking above average temps over the next few days. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 91, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 88.

Expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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