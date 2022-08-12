Juárez residents forced to change their daily activities due to rise in violence

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- After several attacks made on Thursday to different businesses and convenience stores, Juárez residents had to change their regular habits due to some closures.

It was the case of students, maquiladora workers and other employees who had to transition to working virtually.

Several schools across the city were forced to cancel classes.

"I was at school when it got serious, at 7 p.m. they interrupted us, they told us that the situation was very bad and that we should go home. If we had another class, it was cancelled," said Marco Calzadillas a Juárez student.

He also told ABC-7 that he had to transition to working from home, he works as an accountant for a gas company.

El Pasoans who have family south of the border told ABC-7 the acts of violence prompted them to check on their loved ones as soon as they heard several businesses were targeted by the fire.

"The first thing I did was call my parents, my brothers. Trying to see if everything was fine. I was with fear to cross the bridge, at the moment I crossed to Juárez I felt the fear," said Alan Garcia, a Juárez resident who works in El Paso.

Authorities have told residents to continue with their normal activities, while many businesses have opted to close for the next few days.