Rights group urges FIFA, Qatar to compensate WCup workers

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar kicks off in 100 days and Human Rights Watch on Friday has again urged FIFA and the host nation to improve compensation for migrant workers and their families. The rights group calls for comprehensive remedy for deaths, injuries, and wage theft for workers who worked on World Cup-related projects like stadiums, transport and hotels. Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure since being picked by FIFA as host in 2010. It has also faced intense scrutiny of its labor laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of workers needed for construction. Many came from South Asia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.