Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford

Temperatures soared in England and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and lost 4-0 at Brentford in the Premier League on another humiliating day for a club in freefall. It’s two matches and two losses so far for Ten Hag after arriving from Ajax as United’s fifth manager in nine years. United’s meltdown came in the last of seven games that were played in sweltering conditions that reached as high as 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit). Manchester City and Arsenal both scored four goals in home wins and are setting a hot early-season pace.

