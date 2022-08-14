Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones. Jones likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face. The veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style Sunday. Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder before Vrabel was able to grab a towel.

